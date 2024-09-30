Ex-Red Sox Slugger To Play Another Season Opening Door For Reunion
The Boston Red Sox certainly need to add some right-handed offensive help this winter.
The Red Sox aren't in the position they wanted to be right now. There was a time when it seemed like the Red Sox were going to be back in the playoffs this year. Boston was over 10 games above .500 at one point this summer, but things changed in the second half.
Boston struggled and ultimately finished the campaign with an 81-81 record. The Red Sox took a step in the right direction, but now they need to capitalize and make moves this winter. Boston's offense was lefty-heavy, and that needs to change. The Red Sox likely will be one of the more active teams in baseball over the next few months.
Hopefully, Boston is willing to open the checkbook and pick up a star or two. Even if that doesn't end up being the case, the Red Sox will be busy. That could lead to plenty of inexpensive free agents as well as a few trades.
One position that has question marks is designated hitter. Masataka Yoshida currently occupies the spot, but there already has been speculation about a possible trade. If he does end up getting moved, Boston should look for a righty to fill the spot.
An old friend could be an intriguing option. Former Red Sox fan-favorite had a solid season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners and slashed .259/.354/.383 with 11 home runs and 55 RBIs. That type of production would help Boston from the right side of the plate. He is nearing the end of his career but plans to play in 2025, according to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.
"Justin Turner, who turns 40 in November, on if he wants to play next season: '100 percent. I still feel good, and I still feel like I have a lot to contribute. And I absolutely love spending time around these guys and the conversations and questions and helping guys.'"
Should the Red Sox reunite?
