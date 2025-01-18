Ex-Red Sox, Yankees 28-Year-Old Linked To Astros To Replace Kyle Tucker
The Houston Astros made one of the more shocking moves of the offseason so far.
Houston has had a weird offseason so far. The Astros clearly aren't rebuilding and completely blowing up the roster as shown by the fact that the team signed Christian Walker, is keeping Framber Valdez at least in the short term, and added some intriguing pieces like Isaac Paredes. While this is the case, to get Paredes, the Astros had to trade superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker away to get Paredes.
Tucker is one of the best outfielders in baseball and one of the league's top overall players. He's a year away from free agency and the Astros clearly didn't see a long-term future with him. The Astros also reportedly is out of the Alex Bregman sweepstakes.
So, the Astros significantly more likely than not are going to lose two franchise superstars this offseason but aren't completely tearing down the roster. The Astros clearly are going to try to make a run at a playoff spot in 2025 and there still are pieces out there to add in free agency. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter made a list of "realistic" free agent targets for each team and mentioned former Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees polarizing outfielder Alex Verdugo as the top fit for Houston.
"Houston Astros: OF Alex Verdugo," Reuter said. "Biggest Hole: Outfield (LHH). The Astros search for a left-handed hitting outfielder started when they traded Kyle Tucker to the Cubs, and the list of available options is relatively short. Verdugo and Jurickson Profar represent candidates for everyday playing time, while veterans Jason Heyward and David Peralta would fit better as bench pieces. Expect the Astros to add one of those guys before spring training."
Verdugo spent the 2024 season with the Yankees but spent four seasons with the Red Sox. He had an up-and-down stint and now likely is going to have to settle for a one or two-year deal this offseason. The Astros need help in the outfield after trading Tucker. Maybe Verdugo could be the solution.
