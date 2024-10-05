Ex-Yankees All-Star, Predicted $6 Million Hurler Linked To Red Sox
Will the Boston Red Sox find a way to bolster the bullpen this winter?
If the club wants to make it back to the playoffs, they certainly need to. Boston's bullpen let the club down in the second half of the season, and there will be holes to fill. Even if the Red Sox brought everyone back, they still would need to make moves. But that won't be the case.
Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin both will be free agents, and it's unclear if they will be back. Boston needs to find a way to bring in multiple high-leverage relievers. One player who was floated as a fit is veteran David Robertson by CBS' Matt Geagan.
"(Craig Breslow) noted that the team had the second-most blown saves in baseball in 2024," Geagan said. "And that was with closer Kenley Jansen and set-up man Chris Martin having solid seasons. Both are free agents and likely won't be back in 2025...
"(Alex Cora) expressed a need for 'horses' out of the bullpen. There are a few in free agency, but they'll have a big price tag attached to them. San Diego's Tanner Scott (4.5 WAR), Philadelphia's Jeff Hoffman (3.6), and Texas' David Robertson (3.1) top the list of available relievers, but there isn't a lot out there in free agency. Breslow may have to address the team's bullpen needs via trade."
Robertson is a 16-year big league veteran who has spent time with the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Miami Marlins, and Texas Rangers throughout his career. He has spent the most time with the Yankees throughout his career and was an All-Star in 2011.
He would be a big pickup for the Red Sox. He had a 3.00 ERA over 68 appearances with Texas this year. Could he take the mound at Fenway Park in 2025? He will be a free agent and is projected to get just over $6 million.
