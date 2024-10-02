Ex-Yankees Two-Time All-Star Could Be Perfect Fit For Red Sox
If the Boston Red Sox want to make it back to the playoffs in 2025, they likely will need to add one more starting pitcher this winter.
Boston will enter the season with Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford expected to have large roles. Lucas Giolito also likely will have a large role as well as long as he is able to make a full recovery from his elbow injury.
One more solid starter could help push the Red Sox to another level. There will be multiple top-tier options available this winter, like Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell. It seems like the Red Sox are open to going back to their high-spending ways, but they may not necessarily need to hand out a mega deal to take the team to another level.
There will be plenty of starters available, and one who could be a perfect fit is former New York Yankees and current New York Mets ace Luis Severino. The two-time All-Star had a down year in 2023 but completely returned to form this season with the Mets. He logged a 3.91 ERA in 31 appearances.
He is a big reason why the Mets were able to lock down a playoff spot. He got the start in New York's Wild Card matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday and earned a win.
Severino is in line to land a multi-year deal this offseason and is projected to get a contract worth $46 million over three years. That is a deal Boston could afford. He will be much less than other top starters and could give the Red Sox wiggle room to improve the roster elsewhere as well. It would be nice to bring in someone like Burnes, but there wouldn't be much money to add elsewhere. If the Red Sox could land Severino, they certainly could add at least one right-handed batter and some bullpen help as well.
