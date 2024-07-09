Former Angels All-Star Reportedly Available; Red Sox Could Target To Bolster Bullpen
The Boston Red Sox are one of the hottest teams in baseball in the last month and put themselves in a position to be buyers at the July 30 trade deadline.
One area of the roster that has started to regress following a hot start is the bullpen -- which will need to get back on track if Boston wants to hold onto an American League Wild Card spot. A 2023 All-Star on the West Coast has been garnering attention from around the league that could help put the Red Sox bullpen over the top.
"The Angels are getting bombarded with interest for closer Carlos Estévez, who may be the best reliever available on the market," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote Sunday.
Estévez has a 2.89 ERA with a 28-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .192 batting average against and a 0.82 WHIP in 28 innings pitched across 28 games. He's also converted 16 saves in 19 opportunities.
Though there have been reports that Boston is still undecided if they will be buyers or sellers at the deadline, most would agree that the right thing to do is buy and Estévez would be a great addition for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, and multiple teams checking in on the righty, Boston's window to figure out their plans for the summer is diminishing.
