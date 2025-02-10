Former Red Sox $32 Million All-Star Linked To Two AL Rivals After 'Ugly' Boston Exit
Baseball fans typically want to remember free-agent signings as either successes or failures. Sometimes, the truth lies somewhere in between.
Kenley Jansen's time with the Boston Red Sox wasn't a win or a loss for either side. The 37-year-old closer got paid $32 million to close games for the Red Sox for two seasons. He generally did a good job, but the Red Sox didn't get where they wanted to go, and things ended on a sour note.
After Jansen left the team with a week left in the regular season while dealing with a lingering shoulder injury, it seemed painfully obvious to all involved that the relationship had ended. Even if bringing Jansen back to Boston makes sense from a baseball perspective, it doesn't feel likely.
However, it's a surprise that Jansen hasn't gotten signed at all yet, as he ranks fourth on the all-time saves list and has still been solid in his mid-thirties. Which teams out there could still use the hulking righty and his signature cutter?
On Monday, MassLive's Chris Cotillo linked Jansen as a fit for the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays, while noting that where he signed would likely have some impact on the Red Sox's pursuit of other bullpen targets.
"Jansen, who ranks fourth all time with 447 saves, is one of the most accomplished unsigned relievers," Cotillo wrote. "The Tigers and Blue Jays make some sense at this point."
"It appears the door is closed on a reunion after the ugly way things ended between the sides in late September, when Jansen walked out on the club with about a week left. But Boston... is still looking for a late-inning bullpen arm, potentially with high-leverage experience. Where Jansen lands could have an effect on who the Red Sox pursue."
Cotillo mentioned David Robertson and Kyle Finnegan as free-agent fits for Boston who might have similar markets to Jansen, as well as potential trades for the St. Louis Cardinals' Ryan Helsley and San Diego Padres' Robert Suarez that could be affected by where Jansen signs.
With spring training tipping off across baseball this week, it would be nice for all involved if Jansen signed somewhere soon. The Red Sox might hope he exits the American League East, but they're unlikely to have any say in the matter.
