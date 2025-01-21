Former Red Sox All-Star Predicted To Sign $15 Million Deal With Dismal NL Team
The Boston Red Sox are still waiting to see where their closer of the last two seasons will sign in 2025.
Kenley Jansen had a solid Red Sox tenure on the mound, showing he still has plenty of game left in the back half of his thirties. But at the end of the 2024 season, he departed early from the rest of the club, signaling that a 2025 reunion was unlikely in free agency.
Jansen's longtime team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, recently signed lefty reliever Tanner Scott to a $72 million deal, so it's unlikely that he can go back to LA, either. In fact, there may not be many teams left that would give Jansen to be a closer and continue moving up the all-time saves list.
Would a last-place finisher from the 2024 season offer Jansen that opportunity?
In a recent YouTube video, content creator Jim Riley predicted that Jansen would sign with the Miami Marlins, who finished with the third-worst record in Major League Baseball last season, in an effort to build up trade capital for the 2025 deadline.
"One, you can give him 15 million bucks and get some owners off your backs," Riley said. "And on top of that, if he's pitching well, imagine the nice shiny prospect in July that you would get for him."
Jansen, 37, pitched to a 3.44 ERA in his two seasons as a Red Sox, saving 56 of 64 opportunities and making the 2023 All-Star team. He's now fourth on MLB's all-time saves list at 447, so two more healthy and productive seasons could get him to the 500 mark.
The Marlins might be willing to sign Jansen to a one-year contract just to avoid a future grievance from the rest of the owners about a lack of payroll spending that might prevent them from receiving revenue-sharing payments, an approach the Athletics have employed all winter.
Will Jansen be willing to take the leap of faith that the Marlins would trade him to a contender when the time is right? It may depend on whether any contender still has an interest in signing him now.
