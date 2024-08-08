Former Red Sox Outfielder Named Manager Of American League Foe Amid Miserable Season
The Boston Red Sox have witnessed many of their former players become managers, and it happened again on Thursday.
Major League Baseball’s worst team, the Chicago White Sox, fired Pedro Grifol on Thursday, replacing Grifol with 42-year-old Grady Sizemore in an interim capacity.
Sizemore had a very successful 10-year playing career, making three All-Star teams and winning two Gold Gloves. He spent the majority of his career in Cleveland, but joined the Red Sox in 2014 and ultimately appeared in 52 games for Boston.
Sizemore becomes the seventh active MLB manager who is a former Red Sox player, joining Dave Roberts, Bob Melvin, Mark Kotsay, Rocco Baldelli, Kevin Cash, and Boston’s own Alex Cora.
Sizemore is now the interim captain of a sinking ship. The White Sox were an astounding 28-89 entering Thursday, more than 40 games back of the division-leading Cleveland Guardians.
Before Tuesday’s win in Oakland, the White Sox had lost 21 games in a row.
Will the White Sox turn over a new leaf under Sizemore? The only way to go is up at this point.
At the other end of the team performance spectrum are the Red Sox, who have been the league’s best offense since the All-Star break.
