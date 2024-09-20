Former Red Sox Reporter Compares Shohei Ohtani To God Amid Milestone
The Boston Red Sox have fizzled out, but that hasn’t stopped Boston area reporters from enjoying Major League Baseball.
On Thursday night, a legendary Boston sports figure and former Red Sox beat writer watched in awe, like everyone else, while Los Angeles Dodgers megastar Shohei Ohtani founded MLB’s 50/50 club with an otherworldly six-for-six, three home run, 10 RBI performance.
Through a career spanning more than four decades, Boston legend Bob Ryan has seen virtually everything there is to see in professional sports, but he’s never witnessed a phenomenon like Ohtani.
Minutes after the Dodgers slugger hit home run No. 50 on the season, Ryan made an iconic post on X that lauded Ohtani to the highest degree.
“Ohtani: 5-5, 2 HR, 2 SB, 7 RBI,” Ryan said. “Voltaire said that if God didn’t exist, it would be necessary to invent him. Without being sacrilegious, the same can be said for Shohei. It’s like he said, “Let’s get this 50-50 s—- over with.””
One can only imagine what went through Ryan’s mind later in the evening when Ohtani hit another bomb, starting the 51/51 club in the process.
Although Ryan formally retired in 2012, he can always be counted on for an entertaining and unique take, particularly when history is being made.
