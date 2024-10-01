Former World Series Champ With Red Sox Fired By Cubs; Does Reunion Make Sense?
A member of the Boston Red Sox 2013 World Series championship roster — more recently the first base coach for the Chicago Cubs — was fired on Monday by the Cubs.
ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported that Chicago axed multiple coaches on Monday, including former Red Sox first baseman Mike Napoli.
“Black Monday around the league for coaches: The Cubs are making several changes including letting go of first base coach Mike Napoli, hitting coach Jim Adduci, bullpen coach Darren Holmes and a couple of strength coaches, per sources,” Rogers said.
Napoli, 42, won a World Series as a member of the Red Sox in 2013. He was an All-Star with the Texas Rangers in 2012 and also played with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and Cleveland Indians during his 11-year playing career.
Napoli had been a coach with the Cubs since 2019 until Monday’s firing. He started with Chicago in the capacity of quality assurance coach before being promoted to first base coach before the 2022 season.
Should Boston bring Napoli onto its staff in some capacity?
