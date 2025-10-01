Garrett Crochet's Bold Prediction Before Red Sox Playoff Debut
The Boston Red Sox are just about to take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the Wild Card round series between the American League East rivals.
If the Red Sox can take down the Yankees on Wednesday night, it will end the series and knock New York out of the playoffs while stamping a ticket for Boston to the American League Division Series. Before we get to Game 2, let's take one last look back at a brilliant Game 1 performance by Garrett Crochet. When you have the type of Red Sox playoff debut that he did on Tuesday night, it's worth looking back on a million times.
Boston hasn't been to the playoffs since 2021 before Tuesday's game. Tha'ts how you make a statement in you first game back in the playoffs in years. Crochet looked like one of the best pitchers on the planet going 7 2/3 innings while allowing just one run and striking out 11. Crochet turned the ball over to All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman who got the final four outs, although there certainly was some traffic on the base paths. The Yankees had the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Chapman got out of it.
The Red Sox have a superstar on their hands
After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared that Crochet had told him Monday he was going deep enough that the only reliever that would be necessary was Chapman and delivered.
"He was in the dugout with me (yesterday),” Cora said of Crochet. “And he was like, ‘Tomorrow, you’re gonna make one call to the bullpen’. I said, ‘Maybe two’. And he’s like, ‘No, no, no…one. It’s gonna be straight to Chappy.'"
Crochet was asked about the story after the game and had a pretty perfect response.
"Just being arrogant to be honest," Crochet said. "I didn't actually expect that to be the case, but when he sent me back out there, I was determined to leave it that way."
What a night.
