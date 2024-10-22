Giants Projected $131 Million Superstar Named Top Option For Red Sox
It won't be long now until we see whether the Boston Red Sox mean business in free agency this season.
After three years of profound mediocrity, the Red Sox finally have a chance to turn a corner. They've developed an exciting young core, especially in the lineup, with a chance to wreak havoc on an American League East that doesn't look as powerful as usual heading into 2025.
However, the Red Sox cannot do that without adding more starting pitching. Their starters weren't bad for most of the season, but inexperience and lack of depth sunk them in August, when the team's long losing stretch took them out of playoff contention.
Boston needs to add an ace, and there are only a select few available on the free-agent market. One of those is San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell, who NBC Sports Boston's Justin Leger named as a fit for the Red Sox in a recent article.
"It isn't the strongest group of starting pitchers, but there are some enticing options for the Red Sox if John Henry wants to finally break out the wallet," Leger said. "Snell posted the best K/9 rate (12.5) and FIP (2.43) of his career to prove his second Cy Young season was no fluke. If he opts out as expected, he'll be among the most sought-after arms on the market."
From Jul. 9 onward, Snell was by far the best pitcher in baseball this season. He posted a 1.23 ERA in 80 1/3 innings pitched, striking out 114 batters and allowing only 33 hits (.123 opponent batting average). He also threw a no-hitter, his first complete game of any kind, on Aug. 2.
Adding Snell won't be cheap, but it's hard to pin down exactly where his contract value will land. His current Spotrac projection is five years, $131 million, but it's easy to see teams going higher because of how incredible Snell has been when he's at his best.
The Red Sox have to be willing to break the bank for somebody. Snell is a worthy choice as long as Boston can help give him the best chance at staying healthy. Having a lefty strikeout machine atop the rotation would do wonders for the Red Sox's playoff chances in 2025.
