Giants Superstar Predicted To Sign $140 Million Deal With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have a lot of irons in the fire right now.
Boston has been tied to every big-name player available in some capacity this offseason. Whether a player is a free agent or has been rumored in the trade market, they probably have been mentioned as a fit for the Red Sox.
The Red Sox seemingly are looking to significantly add to the organization this winter, and that is going to come in many different ways. Hopefully, the Red Sox can add a top-tier starter and also a slugger for the middle of the lineup. It wouldn't hurt to upgrade the bullpen as well.
Changes are coming and Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer predicted that the Red Sox will end up signing San Francisco Giants star Blake Snell to a four-year, $140 million deal.
"After winning his second Cy Young Award, Blake Snell was supposed to strike it rich on last winter's market. Except...he didn't," Rymer said. "That is water under the bridge now. His value teetered early in 2024, but he rescued it with a dominant finish for the San Francisco Giants. Snell's last 14 starts featured a career-best 15-strikeout game and a no-hitter, and ultimately yielded a 1.23 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 80.1 innings...
"This long list of suitors is courtesy of (Mark Feinsand) and Katie Woo of The Athletic. And since Snell could sign for $100 million less than his rumored $240 million asking price from last winter, it might actually be too short. But to pick just one, Boston is a team to watch. Its rotation needs an ace, and it should suit them that A) Snell isn't tied to draft compensation and B) he likely won't need a long-term deal. Signs with Boston Red Sox for four years, $140 million."
Boston needs pitching and specifically could use a lefty star at the top of the rotation. This idea makes sense and Snell could be a great fit.
