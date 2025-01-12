How Red Sox No. 2 Prospect Trying New Positions Could Impact Free-Agent Search
Top Boston Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer will have a new challenge to tackle in 2025.
Mayer, the number-two prospect in the Red Sox system and the number-seven prospect in all of baseball (per MLB.com), was drafted as a shortstop. All he's really known in the minor leagues so far has been the shortstop position.
In 2025, though, he's going to have to showcase more defensive versatility.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked on Saturday about Mayer's role for the new season, and he said that the team will move the 22-year-old around the infield, testing his abilities at second and third base.
“Second, short, third,” Cora said (via Christopher Smith of MassLive).
Mayer has started 238 of the 240 games he has played in the minors at shortstop. But second base remains a question mark for Boston headed into the season, with Vaughn Grissom and Red Sox number-three prospect Kristian Campbell expected to compete for the job.
The arrival of Mayer, Campbell, and number-one prospect Roman Anthony will impact the big-league roster in several ways in 2025. But how might Mayer's position change impact the ongoing free-agent search?
The Red Sox need a big right-handed bat, and it doesn't much matter what position they play. Mayer having the flexibility to move around the infield could come in handy if and when they sign an infielder (say, Alex Bregman) who takes on one role and bumps Mayer to another.
Here's one scenario: Say Bregman takes over third base in 2026 and the Red Sox finally decide to move Rafael Devers to designated hitter. If Campbell is in the outfield and Story is still the starting shortstop, Mayer could become the everyday second baseman.
What's most important for Mayer this season is to stay healthy. He'll probably get the last crack at the majors of the three young stars, based on his lack of Triple-A experience, and that's fine. As his future skipper says, what's most important is that he's competing on the diamond.
“I want to see the kids play,” Cora said. “Campbell and Marcelo and Roman — I want to see them play.”
More MLB: Red Sox Icon David Ortiz Urges Boston To 'Make It Rain' For Free-Agent Slugger