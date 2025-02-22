How Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell Fared In Spring Training Debut
The Boston Red Sox kicked off 2025 Spring Training action on Friday afternoon with their yearly matchup against the Northeastern Huskies.
Boston came out on top 5-2 in the contest and the most interesting aspect surely was the fact that both Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer were in the lineup. Roman Anthony initially was going to be as well, but he was scratched late before the contest after getting hit by a pitch on Thursday.
Unfortunately, we weren't able to see the complete "big 3" in action on Friday, but that certainly will be the case soon enough.
Campbell got the start at second base and batted second in the lineup. He finished the day 0-for-3. Mayer got the start at shortstop and batter third and finished the day 1-for-3 with a strikeout and an infield single. You can check out a video of the base hit right here.
It wasn't the most extravagant Spring Training opener by any means, but the fact that the two phenoms were able to take the field together on Friday was enough to bring a lot of excitement to Red Sox Nation.
It's going to be a very exciting season for the Red Sox. The last few years haven't been great for Boston but this season already seems completely different. There's a different vibe around this team and Campbell and Mayer are two big reasons why. Things are certainly trending in the right direction right now for Boston.
