Insider Links Ex-Red Sox Star To Orioles With Possible $42 Million Deal
One former Boston Red Sox star and champion likely will hit the open market this winter with a big payday coming.
Former Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has shined over the last few years. He joined the Red Sox in 2018 and immediately helped the team win the World Series that year. Eovaldi then spent four full seasons with the team afterward before signing with the Texas Rangers ahead of the 2023 season.
Eovaldi earned his first All-Star nod as a member of the Red Sox in 2021 and then his second with the Rangers in 2023. He also helped lead the Rangers to the World Series in 2023. Eovaldi now has the chance to enter free agency this winter.
If he does become a free agent -- which is extremely likely -- there will be plenty of teams interested in him. The Athletic's Jim Bowden made a list of "best team fits" and had the Baltimore Orioles on his list and predicted that Eovaldi will get a two-year deal worth $42 million.
"Nathan Eovaldi had a 3.80 ERA over 29 starts and recorded 12 wins for the second consecutive season with the Rangers," Bowden said. "He is expected to opt out of his contract, which was set to pay him $20 million in 2025, and instead will receive a $2 million buyout. I think he’ll get a two-year contract in free agency. Every contending team should be interested in him. Best team fits: Rangers, Red Sox, Orioles, (San Diego Padres). Contract prediction: two years, $42 million with a team option."
If Eovaldi were to land with the Orioles, that would be tough for Boston. The Orioles already are a threat to win the American League East and adding a star like Eovaldi would just give Boston less of a chance of topping them.
