Insider Pitches Shocking Red Sox-White Sox Trade For $2.9M All-Star
If the Boston Red Sox want to make it back to the postseason in 2024, they surely need to add more pitching at the top of the rotation.
Boston rolled mainly with internal options last season and it worked. The Red Sox's rotation took a big step forward and surprised some people with how much success they had. Boston's top free agent addition, Lucas Giolito, missed the entire season but that didn't stop the team.
Tanner Houck dominated and earned his first All-Star nod. Kutter Crawford and Brayan Bello both were solid and Cooper Criswell and Nick Pivetta did their jobs well. Adding another frontline starter or two could be just what the team needs to get back to the postseason.
Giolito will be back in 2025 but Pivetta is a free agent. There are plenty of arms out there for Boston to pick from the free agent and trade markets. It would be nice to bring multiple to town and The Athletic's Jim Bowden suggested a deal for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.
"The rebuilding White Sox are committed to trading Crochet in an effort to acquire controllable everyday players who improve their offense for both the short term and long term," Bowden said. "They match up well with teams like the Orioles and Dodgers but maybe match up the best with the Red Sox. A package led by Gold Glove-winning right fielder Wilyer Abreu, first baseman Triston Casas and catcher Connor Wong is probably close to what would work for both teams.
"The Red Sox have top prospect Roman Anthony as their long-term solution in right field, top prospect Kyle Teel as their future catcher, and they could move Rafael Devers from third to first base and replace him at third in free agency with Alex Bregman, Willy Adames or someone else. Crochet, who is under team control for two more seasons, posted a 3.58 ERA and 1.068 WHIP with 209 strikeouts in 146 innings (32 starts) last season."
It would be nice to land Crochet in the Red Sox rotation, but a deal sending Abreu, Casas, and Wong seems like a lot. Involving both Abreu and Casas seems like too much unless Crochet were to agree to an extension. He is estimated to make $2.9 million in 2025 and won't be a free agent until 2027. But, he has just one year of being a full-time starter under his belt.
