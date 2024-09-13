Insider: Red Sox Could Add Projected $150 Million Star To Address Biggest Weakness
Another disappointing Boston Red Sox season appears to be reaching its melancholy conclusion.
After surrendering a walk-off single to Juan Soto of the arch-rival New York Yankees on Thursday night, the Red Sox are 4 1/2 games back of a playoff spot. They're 10 games under .500 since the All-Star break, and they've got major questions to answer this winter.
Though the Red Sox's lineup has shown promise throughout the season, it's also got a fatal flaw. Most of Boston's talented young hitters are left-handed, which often allows lefty starters, even mediocre ones, to breeze through the lineup without much struggle.
Something about the composition of this lineup must change for the Red Sox to finally make it back to the playoffs in 2025. One insider believes that could signal a power move on the free-agent market.
On Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic proposed that the Red Sox could solve their lineup crisis by signing free-agent-to-be Willy Adames, the current Milwaukee Brewers shortstop.
("Adames) is streaky offensively, but his 13 three-run homers this season tie Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. for the most of that kind in a single season. His 30 homers overall are one shy of his career high," Rosenthal said.
Adames, 29, is one of the biggest risers in this season's free-agent class. With 30 homers, 102 RBI, and a .798 OPS/119 OPS+ while playing all 146 of the Brewers' games at short, Adames has proven to be the kind of steady right-handed run producer the Red Sox sorely need.
Rosenthal proposed moving Adames to third base, allowing Trevor Story to start the season at shortstop, then potentially move to second when shortstop prospects Marcelo Mayer and/or Kristian Campbell arrive in the big leagues.
Adames would likely come with a hefty price tag. Steve Adams and Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors predicted in late August that Adames "should beat nine figures and has an argument for a six- or seven-year deal that puts him in the $150MM+ range."
There are many other wrinkles to iron out. Bringing in a right-handed hitter means letting go of a lefty. Rosenthal proposed the Red Sox could trade 24-year-old first baseman Triston Casas, who many believe to be a big part of Boston's future.
There's no simple solution. But the Red Sox have to try something different next season, and Adames might just bring the type of fire and leadership that could spark Boston's resurgence.
