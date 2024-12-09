Insider: Red Sox Have 'Strong Interest' In $105M All-Star After Missing On Juan Soto
The Boston Red Sox offered more than double the amount of money they've ever handed out on an individual contract, yet it wasn't nearly enough.
On Sunday night, superstar outfielder Juan Soto chose the New York Mets, signing a 15-year, $765 million contract to become the highest-paid athlete ever in total contract value. The Red Sox, according to multiple reports, offered a $700 million deal that was ultimately rejected.
It was always a long shot that Boston could land Soto, but now that he's off the market, the rest of the big-name free agents could begin flying off the board. And the Red Sox are likely still looking for one more big bat, so there are a few names that stick out as potential options.
One of those options is longtime division rival Anthony Santander, whose Baltimore Orioles are unlikely to bring him back after signing ex-Red Sox Tyler O'Neill.
That leaves the rest of the American League East, who all missed out on Soto, as possible Santander destinations, according to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi.
"Anthony Santander has strong interest from the AL East clubs that fell short on Juan Soto: Blue Jays, Red Sox, Yankees," Morosi reported on X.
"Santander’s 44 HR this season are the 5th-most by a switch hitter, following Mickey Mantle (twice), Lance Berkman, and Chipper Jones."
Santander, 30, has some obvious selling points. The aforementioned 44-homer season he just had is atop that list, accompanied by the fact that he's a switch-hitter. His numbers as a righty, in particular, would likely improve by moving away from the old dimensions at Camden Yards to the friendly confines of Fenway Park.
As for the money, Tim Britton of The Athletic currently projects Santander for a five-year, $105 million contract.
Other reports have also indicated that the Red Sox prefer former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández, who has a longer track record of success, over Santander. But as of Monday, there is no indication that Boston has made an offer to either slugger.
Santander might not be fans' first choice, since he really has just one big year under his belt. But depending on how things break, he could wind up falling in their laps regardless.
