Insider's Proposed Red Sox-Cardinals Blockbuster Swaps Both Teams' Biggest 'Regrets'
The parallels between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are obvious.
They're two of the most historic teams in Major League Baseball. They have had extended runs of success in the 21st century, but have disappointed in the last two to three years. And in the winter of 2022, both handed out five-year contracts that they likely wish they could take back.
The Red Sox brought in Japanese star hitter Masataka Yoshida, who has incredible bat-to-ball skills, but hasn't shown as much pop for a lefty bat at Fenway Park. Because of his limited athleticism, Yoshida has been limited to designated hitter duties, which is a lineup spot that the Red Sox might prefer to allocate to a mix of players.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals signed longtime Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras to replace franchise icon Yadier Molina behind the dish. Contreras has still hit when given the opportunity, but his pitch-calling and defense have come under fire, and he's also missed significant time due to injury.
Insider Joel Sherman of the New York Post proposed a solution that's so crazy it just might make sense: a trade where the Red Sox send Yoshida to the Cardinals for Contreras, presumably straight-up.
"This would be an acknowledgement of regret by both organizations for signing these players after the 2022 campaign, when neither decision seemed to make sense," Sherman said.
"On the 2025 Red Sox, Contreras could catch, DH and play some first. What he could do most of all is offer righty diversity. A Red Sox official recently noted that they were way more built for the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium than for Fenway’s Green Monster."
The two contracts are nearly identical, which weirdly makes sense for the two players involved. Contreras has three years, $54.5 million remaining on his contract (with a club option for 2028), while Yoshida has three years, $55.8 million left to go.
It's also likely the Red Sox might have to eat some money in a prospective deal like this, because while Contreras' defense may be in question, Yoshida's is basically nonexistent. Contreras' OPS is also higher this season (.848 to .777), and his 3.0 wins above replacement trumps Yoshida's 1.5.
A trade for a right-handed bat with pop could be the exact move the Red Sox need to spark a turnaround in 2025. But a trade is a two-way street, and the Cardinals have to see their own way forward with Yoshida in order to agree to the terms of engagement.
