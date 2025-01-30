Insider's Red Sox Trade Prediction Lands $26 Million All-Star Closer From NL West
As an uneventful January comes to an end, the Boston Red Sox still have major questions to answer about their roster.
The Red Sox still have two main needs: a right-handed power bat and a high-leverage reliever. Their options in both categories have run thin, but at least for the latter, there are always trade options available, including months into the season.
Why wait to solve a predictable problem, though? The Red Sox blew more saves than anyone after the All-Star break last season, and their closer and setup man are both on the way out the door, so there's reason to believe the struggles could continue.
Plus, there's a 2024 All-Star closer who appears available for the right price: Robert Suarez of the San Diego Padres.
On Wednesday, Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo of MassLive released a new round of Opening Day roster projections, and predicted that Boston would land Suarez via trade before the season begins.
"Even though most of the top free agent names have already signed, the Red Sox could still use another talented righty and have the money to take on Suárez’s salary ($10 million in 2025 before an opt-out) in a trade with the Padres," Cotillo wrote.
"He’s a strong fit, as are free agents David Robertson and Kyle Finnegan and Cardinals trade candidate Ryan Helsley. Bullpen is definitely a spot where the Red Sox can (and should) flex some financial muscle as the season approaches."
Suarez pitched to a 2.77 ERA and 1.04 WHIP last season, racking up 36 of his 37 career saves. The 33-year-old, who spent much of his professional career in Japan before signing with the Padres, regularly eclipsed the 100-mile-per-hour mark with his fastball.
The opt-out Cotillo describes is a two-year player option for $16 million in total. If the Red Sox were to trade for Suarez, they'd get him for one year and $10 million (likely if he pitches well in year one) or three years, $26 million (likely if he doesn't).
