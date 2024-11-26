Insider Suggests Shocking Red Sox Package To Land $2.9M Breakout Star
The Boston Red Sox definitely want to add pitching and have been linked to players both available in free agency as well as possibly out there on the trade market.
It’s too early to know what the Red Sox will do, although it’s clear pitching is a priority. Boston has the means to pull off a big signing or a blockbuster trade. The Red Sox seem like they could pull off anything they want at this point.
Boston has the money to land someone like Corbin Burnes or Blake Snell and the prospect capital needed for someone like Garrett Crochet. The Chicago White Sox lefty seems like he will be the top pitcher dealt this winter.
There has been some speculation about whether outfielder Wilyer Abreu could headline a deal for him. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden suggested that a deal for Crochet surprisingly may need to include a package like Abreu, Triston Casas, and Connor Wong.
“Based on what the White Sox are saying, I think a package of Casas, Abreu, and Connor Wong probably gets close to landing Crochet,” Bowden said. “The Red Sox could then replace Abreu with prospect Roman Anthony in right field, replace Wong with Kyle Teel at catcher, move Devers to first base, and sign either Alex Bregman or Willy Adames in free agency.”
That seems like far too much. Crochet is great and is just 25 years old. He earned his first All-Star nod and had a 3.58 ERA across 32 starts. Crochet racked up 209 strikeouts and is projected to make just $2.9 million in 2025 and won’t hit free agency until 2027.
While this is the case, if the Red Sox needs to trade Abreu, Casas, and Wong, the Red Sox should go in a different direction.
