Landing $172 Million Star Could Be Red Sox's Quickest Way To Contention
Although the Boston Red Sox didn't land a playoff spot, there is still plenty to like about the team.
Boston took a step forward. The Red Sox finished with an 81-81 record, and that's better than each of the last two seasons. What makes this even more impressive is the fact that Boston was able to do this despite a handful of high-impact injuries.
There was a point where Boston had three of four starting infielders out, two outfielders, and two starting pitchers all out due to injuries. Boston stepped up and still was competitive all season. The Red Sox didn't get eliminated from playoff contention until the final series of the season.
Boston isn't far from contending in the American League and has some more offensive talent on the way to the big leagues from the minors right now. The Red Sox very well could be a playoff team next year, but it will take some strategic additions this winter.
The Red Sox need to add one more starting pitcher, and two-time Cy Young Award Blake Snell could be the club's fastest path to contending. Snell is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He struggled out of the gate this season after signing with the San Francisco Giants late but has been dominant since. Snell has logged a 1.23 ERA over his last 14 starts since getting healthy.
Snell is projected to get a $172 million deal this offseason, and that should be an option for the Red Sox. He is left-handed, which Boston desperately needs. Plus, he will be significantly cheaper than someone like Corbin Burnes.
Landing Snell would give the Red Sox another ace while still having some money left over to hopefully add another right-handed bat. If the Red Sox were to sign Burnes, there wouldn't be much money left over. Snell would take them to another level, and there still would be some flexibility.
Boston is right there. There is a lot to like about the club, but not much coming up from the minors for the starting rotation. If the Red Sox want to contend, they need one more starter and should give Snell a call.
