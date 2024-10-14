Mariners All-Star Could Be Available, Will Red Sox Pull Off Blockbuster?
The Boston Red Sox clearly want to add to the starting rotation this winter.
This much has been said by the organization and everyone who writes any amount of content involving the team. Boston took a step forward in 2024 but there still is one hole in the rotation that could be filled this winter.
It's unclear how the team will do so. There are plenty of options available in free agency, but there could be other players out there on the trade market. One player who Boston's front office should be keeping a close eye on is Seattle Mariners All-Star Logan Gilbert.
He is still a few years away from free agency, but it wouldn't be shocking if he would want an extension at this point in place of arbitration years because of the success he already has had. There has been some trade chatter around him, but the Mariners have opted against trading from its stash of great, young pitchers.
The most likely outcome is that he is going to be playing for Seattle in 2025. He is great and it wouldn't be a good move to trade him unless you got someone or a handful of players equally as good on the offensive side of the ball.
Nothing should be ruled out, though, as the Mariners and Gilbert have had "little discussion" about a long-term deal, according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times and MLB Trade Rumors' Mark Polishuk.
"Logan Gilbert is coming off his best season yet, posting a 3.23 ERA and outstanding strikeout and walk rates over a Major League-leading 208 2/3 innings," Polishuk said. "The former 14th overall pick has lived up to the hype since making his MLB debut in 2021, and while he has cemented his place in the Mariners’ rotation, he isn’t yet a lock for the team’s future plans. Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports that 'there has been little discussion about a long-term deal' between the two sides, and 'nothing is imminent in that regard.'"
If Gilbert wants out, the Red Sox should get on the phone immediately to see what Seattle would want for him. Boston has plenty of young offensive players and a great farm system. The Mariners have a lot of pitching led by Gilbert. Each team has something the other wants and should be in consideration for something.
