Mariners Trade For Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Amid AL Wild Card Battle
The Boston Red Sox have been busy leading up to the July 30 trade deadline, but chief baseball officer Craig Breslow still has work to do.
Entering Tuesday, the Red Sox are a game behind the Kansas City Royals for the third and final American League Wild Card spot and only have a half-game lead above the Seattle Mariners. Needless to say, it's a tight battle for the ability to play October baseball and the Mariners just acquired a familiar face to aid them in their quest to play in the postseason.
"The Seattle Mariners are acquiring veteran Justin Turner from the Toronto Blue Jays," ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday afternoon.
Turner has a .257 batting average with 24 extra-base hits including six home runs, 39 RBIs and a .724 OPS (106 OPS+) in 90 games this season.
Earlier this month there were rumblings that Boston might look into trading for Turner to add a much-needed right-handed bat, however, Breslow ultimately decided to go with Turner's then-teammate catcher Danny Jansen.
It's unclear when the veteran will suit up for Seattle, but he has a chance to play against his former team as the Red Sox host the Mariners for a three-game homestand starting Monday night.
Aside from a potential homecoming for Turner, this series will potentially swing the AL Wild Card standings drastically.
