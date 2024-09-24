Mets $29 Million All-Star Could Be Underrated Fit For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox need to add at least one starting pitcher this winter and it would make the most sense if the hurler was a lefty.
Boston already has four right-handed starters in line for spots in the rotation in 2025 unless the team makes a trade of some sort. Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito all are expected to play large roles.
If the Red Sox could add a lefty into the mix, they could be really cooking heading into the 2025 campaign. In this case, one player who could be an underrated and affordable option is New York Mets All-Star Jose Quintana.
He now is 35 years old and is projected to receive a deal worth roughly $29 million over two years by Spotrac. That certainly is less expensive than the rate that the top pitchers will be receiving in free agency this winter. But Quintana could add a layer to the Red Sox's rotation that it desperately needs.
He has shined with the Mets this season and is a big reason why New York has been able to overcome some hurdles and make a run for a playoff spot. He has made 30 starts this season and has a 3.74 ERA over that stretch.
That type of production at an affordable cost could help put the Red Sox's rotation over the top while also saving money to be spent elsewhere to improve the offense and bullpen. Boston has plenty of money to spend but also multiple holes to fill. The Red Sox will need to find a way to do it all this winter, and landing Quintana could be a good start.
