Mets Projected $174 Million Superstar Linked To Red Sox, Per Insider
Will the Boston Red Sox make a major change in the infield?
Boston is expected to enter the 2025 season with Triston Casas at first base, Trevor Story at shortstop, Rafael Devers at third base, and either Vaughn Grissom or Kristian Campbell at second base.
This sounds like a very good infield on paper, but could a change be coming? Boston needs to balance the lineup with some righties, and this could lead to some changes. Casas has been someone who has been in trade rumors, which could open up the first base position. This led MLB.com's Ian Browne to suggest New York Mets superstar Pete Alonso as a fit for Boston.
"To end their three-year postseason drought, the Red Sox need to get a front-line starting pitcher, some more power arms in the bullpen, and a key right-handed bat or two to balance out the lineup," Browne said. " Pete Alonso would give the club a high-impact bat from the right side."
Alonso will be one of the most intriguing free agents to watch this winter. There has been speculation about him leaving the Mets for the last few years. He never was traded, though. Alonso also didn't sign an extension and will be a free agent.
He is one of the most feared sluggers in baseball and still had 34 home runs and 88 RBIs in what was a down year for him in 2024. Having Alonso playing at Fenway Park for 81 games only would help his numbers. Alonso will be expensive, with a projected $174 million price tag, but could he be Boston's guy?
