Mets Star Urged To Consider Cutting Ties With N.Y. In Favor Of Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation needs a left-handed hurler really badly this offseason.
Boston could have a very good rotation in 2025. The Red Sox's rotation was solid in 2024 and performed well above expectations. Now, the expectations are even higher, but Boston could be good.
The Red Sox's rotation currently is expected to have Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito. All could be great options, but they are also right-handed. Boston will need to add a lefty into the mix and one player who was floated as an option is New York Mets starter Sean Manaea by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Manaea inked a two-year, $28 million deal with the Mets prior to last season, posting his best full-season numbers since 2018," Feinsand said. "The left-hander went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 starts, setting a new career high with 181 2/3 innings. Manaea is opting out of his contract, and Mets will likely give him a qualifying offer and could try to bring him back on a multiyear free-agent deal. Potential fits: (Atlanta Braves), Mets, Red Sox."
Manaea had the best season of his nine-year big league career in 2024. He bounced between the bullpen in rotation in 2023 but was fully a starter in 2024. He responded with a 3.47 ERA across 32 starts.
The veteran hurler signed a two-year, $28 million deal with the Mets but opted out of the second year and is expected to get more now. Could that be with Boston?
More MLB: Red Sox Showing Interest In $34 Million All-Star, Postseason Hero