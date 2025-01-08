Mets Urged To Add Ex-Red Sox $32 Million All-Star As 'Expensive' Pickup
The New York Mets aren't afraid to make any move.
New York handed out the largest deal in Major League Baseball history this offseason as it signed Juan Soto to a mammoth 15-year contract worth $765 million with a chance to rise even higher. The Mets have more money to spend than anyone else and clearly can do whatever they want.
The Mets are looking like a team that can be a threat in the National League but there have been some rumblings that they may want to add some more pieces to the bullpen. Because of this, FanSided's Tim Boyle suggested former Boston Red Sox All-Star Kenley Jansen as a fit.
"Jansen is coming off of another fine season with the Red Sox and a much better one than he had the season prior," Boyle said. "His 3.29 ERA and 27 saves are around the bare minimum of what you’d want from a closer. There’s nothing spectacular about those numbers nor do they reflect well enough to suggest he’s a solution at the closer spot for teams in need of a ninth-inning man. His days as one of the best closers in baseball are done. What about finishing off as a setup man?
"The Mets probably only have one top-level free agent reliever they’re looking to add. Unlike some others who’ll require multi-year deals, a high AAV for a season might fit in well for what Jansen is willing to take. At 37, he’s nearing the end of his career. Does he get another shot to be a closer somewhere or is a transition into a setup role where this year’s free agency leads him? I’d stack the odds against the Mets signing him as someone will probably want him as their last line of defense in relief."
Boyle made a list of one "expensive" free agent and two bargain options for the Mets. Jansen was the expensive option. He had a two-year, $32 million deal with the Red Sox. The Mets surely can afford that.
