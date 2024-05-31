MLB Insider Lists Three Red Sox Stars Rumored To Be Traded At Deadline
The Boston Red Sox are hovering around the .500 mark and continue to show that they do not have what it take to be true contenders in 2024.
With that said, there is talent on the roster and opposing clubs will be calling at the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline barring an unexpected run that vaults Boston into the buying conversation.
Assuming the Red Sox stay the course, they'll be in sell mode and have to consider which players to ship off for prospect compensation. There are a few no-brainers in the conversation that will continue to be brought up.
"Despite the constant deluge of injuries, they're treading water around .500 and wouldn't be sellers in their current state," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote. "If that changes, though, Tyler O'Neill, Kenley Jansen and Nick Pivetta will all become unrestricted free agents this winter and could be valuable trade chips."
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has been adamant that the organization is focused on the future, which was backed up by a lack of offseason splashes. With that in mind, I don't agree that a .500 record at the deadline guarantees the aforementioned trio will be retained.
It's no surprise that Jansen and O'Neill continue to be in trade conversation and Pivetta's name has recently been sprinkled into that mix as well. All three are heading into free agency after this season which means they may be sacrificed at the trade deadline to bring in the next wave of talent to complement the big three prospect core of Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel.
Although these trades are just speculation, Boston has already been rumored to not have any interest in bringing back Jansen.
More MLB: Red Sox Slugger Shut Down With Nagging Knee Injury, Stalling Breakout Season