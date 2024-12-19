Inside The Red Sox

MLB Insider Thinks Red Sox Have Edge Over Yankees In All-Star Sweepstakes

Boston still is looking for a big addition to the middle of the order

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

It would be an absolute shock if the Boston Red Sox didn't add at least one big piece to the offense before the offseason comes to a close.

Boston is a team that really isn't far from contention. The Red Sox has been building its young core and took a step forward in 2024 and already have added Garrett Crochet to the mix. Boston needs to find a way to replace Tyler O'Neill's bat from the right side of the plate and maybe even another righty too.

One player who has been floated as a fit on numerous occasions is Houston Astros star Alex Bregman. He has an obvious tie to manager Alex Cora and there has been chatter about him either playing second base or maybe even third base if the Red Sox decide to move Rafael Devers to another spot, although that seems unlikely.

Boston isn't the only team that has been linked to Bregman, though. The New York Yankees also have, but MLB Network's Jon Morosi thinks the Red Sox have a better shot at him right now.

"If you look at the landscape around potentially looking at different fits for Bregman, Boston yes is a fit at second base or third depending on how the infield is arranged," Morosi said. "I get the sense that the Red Sox are more of a possibility than the New York Yankees at the moment."

This doesn't guarantee that the Red Sox will land him, but it is nice to hear an insider of Morosi's level saying he thinks Boston has a chance to win out over the Yankees for a free agent. Boston has a lot of tough decisions to make, but Bregman's bat could help in a big way.

More MLB: Mets Called Possible Landing Spot For Ex-Red Sox $7.5 Million Starter

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News