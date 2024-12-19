MLB Insider Thinks Red Sox Have Edge Over Yankees In All-Star Sweepstakes
It would be an absolute shock if the Boston Red Sox didn't add at least one big piece to the offense before the offseason comes to a close.
Boston is a team that really isn't far from contention. The Red Sox has been building its young core and took a step forward in 2024 and already have added Garrett Crochet to the mix. Boston needs to find a way to replace Tyler O'Neill's bat from the right side of the plate and maybe even another righty too.
One player who has been floated as a fit on numerous occasions is Houston Astros star Alex Bregman. He has an obvious tie to manager Alex Cora and there has been chatter about him either playing second base or maybe even third base if the Red Sox decide to move Rafael Devers to another spot, although that seems unlikely.
Boston isn't the only team that has been linked to Bregman, though. The New York Yankees also have, but MLB Network's Jon Morosi thinks the Red Sox have a better shot at him right now.
"If you look at the landscape around potentially looking at different fits for Bregman, Boston yes is a fit at second base or third depending on how the infield is arranged," Morosi said. "I get the sense that the Red Sox are more of a possibility than the New York Yankees at the moment."
This doesn't guarantee that the Red Sox will land him, but it is nice to hear an insider of Morosi's level saying he thinks Boston has a chance to win out over the Yankees for a free agent. Boston has a lot of tough decisions to make, but Bregman's bat could help in a big way.
More MLB: Mets Called Possible Landing Spot For Ex-Red Sox $7.5 Million Starter