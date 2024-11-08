Orioles Predicted $217M Superstar Urged To Consider Joining Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have a clear need at the top of the starting rotation and there will be a few options out there that could fit that role well.
Boston has the makings of a very good starting rotation. The Red Sox are going to have Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito all in the mix to start in 2025 depending on health and if the club swings a trade involving any of these hurlers.
Adding one more ace to be the team's No. 1 would give the Red Sox one of the best starting rotations in the entire league. If the Red Sox want to aim high, Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes should be their guy. He is the best pitcher who will be available in free agency.
The Athletic's Tim Britton, Chad Jennings, and Aaron Gleeman ranked Burnes second-best overall free agent this winter and predicted he will get a $217 million deal while listing Boston among the "best fits" for him.
"Traded to the Orioles last winter, Burnes delivered ace-level performance for his new team," Britton, Jennings, and Gleeman said. "He ranked third in the American League in innings, fourth in ERA and 10th in strikeouts. He should see his name on Cy Young ballots for the fifth straight season, and he’s the best pitcher on the open market. That said, Burnes’ once-brilliant strikeout rate has fallen in each of the last four years.
"When the right-hander won the Cy Young with Milwaukee in 2021, he struck out hitters 50 percent more often than the average pitcher. This past year, he struck out hitters two percent more often than the average pitcher. His trademark cutter doesn’t move with the same bite or generate as many swings-and-misses as it did when he was at his best...Britton's projection: seven years, $217 million. Best fits: BAL, BOS, (Los Angeles Dodgers)."
He would be someone who could take the Red Sox to another level.
