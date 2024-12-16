Padres 28-Year-Old Star 'Could Be A Fit' For Red Sox In Possible Blockbuster
The Boston Red sox have shown that they aren't afraid to swing a trade to help the starting rotation.
Boston's biggest move of the offseason surely has been the acquisition of Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. There still is plenty of time left in the offseason to follow the blockbuster with maybe another trade or two.
The starting rotation remains something that should be a priority. The Red Sox are in a good place right now, but adding one more piece could be the difference from floating around Wild Card contention to sitting atop the American League East division.
There are players who could help and one player that was suggested as a possible fit is San Diego Padres star Dylan Cease by The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
"The San Diego Padres are exploring a trade for starter Dylan Cease, according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin, and he could be a fit in Boston," McCaffrey said. "Cease pitched with Crochet, Lucas Giolito and Liam Hendriks in Chicago."
Cease is the type of pitcher that could help Boston without handing out a massive deal. He's estimated to make roughly $13 million in his final year before free agency in 2025. Slotting him next to Crochet and Tanner Houck would make a fantastic top of the rotation. A full rotation of Crochet, Cease, Houck, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford would be one of the best in baseball on paper.
This is the exact type of move Boston should move doing everything to make.
More MLB: Red Sox-Mariners Mock Trade Would Pair Garrett Crochet With 24-Year-Old