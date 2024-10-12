Padres $49 Million Gold Glover 'Who Won't Be Back' Is Ideal Red Sox Target
It's going to be a winter of change for the Boston Red Sox.
Coming off an 81-81 season, the Red Sox need to come to the realization that their roster isn't constructed to make a deep playoff run. They've had some talent on the team in these last three seasons, but they've consistently been undone by the same deficiencies.
One of the Red Sox's biggest problems has been defense, especially on the infield. Shortstop Trevor Story hasn't been able to stay healthy, third baseman Rafael Devers just isn't a quality defender, and second base has been a black hole since the days of Dustin Pedroia.
Much of the talk about the Red Sox centers around adding a big right-handed bat, but what if they added merely a solid right-handed bat that can play Gold Glove defense?
The solution is clear--the San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim. FanSided's Christopher Kline predicted recently that Kim would leave San Diego in free agency, opening the door for the Red Sox to swoop in.
"Despite his struggles this season, Kim remains one of the most disciplined hitters in the MLB," Kline said. "He gets the bat on the ball, even when he's not hitting for power. The defensive range and arm strength is top notch, and Kim is a threat to steal 30-plus bases when he's healthy. Somebody who misses out on Willy Adames or a Bo Bichette trade will drop the bag."
Kim, 28, is an absolute WAR machine. He's got a career .706 OPS/99 OPS+, but he's racked up 15.3 wins above replacement in four years because of his ability to play stellar defense at three infield positions. He also has some sneaky power (17 home runs in 2023) that could play well at Fenway Park.
If the Red Sox are building this thing strategically, they have to find a way to make sure the defense doesn't submarine them again in 2025. Signing Kim would allow Devers to get more designated hitter days while giving the Red Sox a second base and Trevor Story insurance policy all in one.
It could be costly to bring Kim to Boston, as Spotrac currently projects him for a four-year, $49 million contract. In this case, the benefits are more than worth it.
More MLB: Insider Names Recent Cy Young Winner As Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Target