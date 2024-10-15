Pair Of Red Sox Breakout Stars Named As 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Finalists
The Boston Red Sox's defense as a team left a lot to be desired in 2024, but that didn't mean individuals weren't flashing the leather when given the chance.
The Red Sox led the American League in errors this season, but when the ball was hit to the outfield, good things typically happened. The young, dynamic Boston outfield looks to be a force on both sides of the ball heading into future seasons, and the rest of baseball is already taking notice.
On Tuesday, Rawlings announced the three finalists for the Gold Glove Award at each position. Two Red Sox outfielders were both designated for the honor.
Jarren Duran was named a finalist for the honor in center field, and Wilyer Abreu was nominated in right field.
Duran's transformation in center field has been nothing short of spectacular. He was worth -3 outs above average in 2022 and had some memorable gaffes, including allowing an inside-the-park grand slam on a routine fly ball.
In 2024, Duran was worth 12 outs above average and had several signature moments, including robbing a game-tying home run in the ninth inning in Cincinnati. He also played nearly half of his games in left field when rookie Ceddanne Rafaela was patroling center.
Abreu, meanwhile, showed out as a rookie, demonstrating excellent range and an absolute cannon for an arm. His seven outs above average tied fellow rookie Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers for the most among all MLB right fielders.
As the Red Sox enter an offseason that could be full of change, it's hard to say with certainty whether Duran and Abreu will be long-term fixtures of the same outfield. But they're both Red Sox for now, and what they did together in 2024 is well worth celebrating.
