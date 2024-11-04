Phillies Predicted To Be Free Agent Threat For Red Sox's $48M Star
The Boston Red Sox will have competition if they want to bring back one of their top free agents.
Boston has a few players hitting free agency this winter, including outfielder Tyler O'Neill. His market value currently is projected to be $48 million over three years and there surely will be teams interested in a move of that size.
O'Neill clubbed 31 home runs in just 113 games played for Boston. The Red Sox acquired O'Neill knowing he would enter free agency, and it wasn't a guarantee that he would return. Boston and O'Neill have shown interest in a reunion, but other teams will get into the mix, and FOX Sports' Rowan Kavner floated the Philadelphia Phillies as a landing spot.
"It wasn't that long ago when O'Neill finished eighth in (Most Valuable Player) voting as a Gold Glove 26-year-old outfielder in St. Louis," Kavner said. "Injuries diminished his production his final two years with the Cardinals, but a healthier season in Boston yielded huge power numbers again. Possible fits: Red Sox, Phillies, (Kansas City Royals), (Detroit Tigers), (Cincinnati Reds)."
Philadelphia was in a different position than Boston in 2024. The Phillies won 95 games and seemed like they were going to make a deep playoff run. That didn't end up being the case, but they still have plenty of talent. The Phillies need an offensive boost in the outfield and therefore it makes sense why O'Neill's name was brought up.
Hopefully, the Red Sox are able to get a deal done if they want to bring him back to town.
More MLB: Red Sox Called 'Doomsday' Option For Superstar In Line For $180M