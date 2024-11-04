Inside The Red Sox

Phillies Predicted To Be Free Agent Threat For Red Sox's Projected $48M Star

Where will the Red Sox star slugger sign this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox will have competition if they want to bring back one of their top free agents.

Boston has a few players hitting free agency this winter, including outfielder Tyler O'Neill. His market value currently is projected to be $48 million over three years and there surely will be teams interested in a move of that size.

O'Neill clubbed 31 home runs in just 113 games played for Boston. The Red Sox acquired O'Neill knowing he would enter free agency, and it wasn't a guarantee that he would return. Boston and O'Neill have shown interest in a reunion, but other teams will get into the mix, and FOX Sports' Rowan Kavner floated the Philadelphia Phillies as a landing spot.

"It wasn't that long ago when O'Neill finished eighth in (Most Valuable Player) voting as a Gold Glove 26-year-old outfielder in St. Louis," Kavner said. "Injuries diminished his production his final two years with the Cardinals, but a healthier season in Boston yielded huge power numbers again. Possible fits: Red Sox, Phillies, (Kansas City Royals), (Detroit Tigers), (Cincinnati Reds)."

Philadelphia was in a different position than Boston in 2024. The Phillies won 95 games and seemed like they were going to make a deep playoff run. That didn't end up being the case, but they still have plenty of talent. The Phillies need an offensive boost in the outfield and therefore it makes sense why O'Neill's name was brought up.

Hopefully, the Red Sox are able to get a deal done if they want to bring him back to town.

More MLB: Red Sox Called 'Doomsday' Option For Superstar In Line For $180M

Published |Modified
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News