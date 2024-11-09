Phillies Star Urged To Cut Ties With Philly For $30M Deal With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will have some decisions to make this winter revolving around the bullpen.
Boston’s bullpen struggled in 2024 but there were bright spots. Four-time All-Star Kenley Jansen unsurprisingly looked good once again in his second season in Boston. There was a lot of trade rumors about him and it didn’t seem like he was going to stick around, but he finished out the season with the Red Sox.
He now is a free agent after posting a 3.29 ERA across 54 outings and likely will land elsewhere. Because of this, The Athletic’s Tim Britton, Chad Jennings, and Aaron Gleeman mentioned the Red Sox among “best fits” to replace Jansen with Philadelphia Phillies star Carlos Estévez.
“An All-Star closer with the Angels in 2023, Estévez was even better in 2024,” Britton, Jennings, and Gleeman said. “His strikeout rate dipped, but his walk rate plummeted, and he did a far better job at limiting runs. The Phillies traded for him at the deadline, and he finished the campaign with 26 saves, a 2.45 ERA, and 0.91 WHIP with 8.2 strikeouts and 2.0 walks per nine.
“Estévez leans heavily on a 97-mph fastball and complements it with a slider and the occasional changeup. His strikeout rate has fluctuated over the years, and 2024 marked a significant improvement in his walk rate. He’s one of several free agent relievers who has experience as both a setup man and as a closer…Britton's projection: three years, $30 million. Best fits: BOS, (Kansas City Royals), (Philadelphia Phillies).”
Could he end up being the answer for Boston’s bullpen? A $30 million deal wouldn’t be too big for Boston and he could help for years to come. Why not consider a deal? It seems like a solid idea.
