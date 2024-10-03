Postseason Star Avoided Red Sox Leading To Failed $25 Million Deal
The Boston Red Sox only added one starting pitcher last offseason, but it wasn't from a lack of trying.
Boston signed Lucas Giolito and attempted to bring in Jordan Montgomery in free agency after winning a World Series with the Texas Rangers. He was on the rise after a fantastic year with the St. Louis Cardinals and Rangers and was hoping to cash in.
The Red Sox offered Montgomery a four-year deal, but he didn't want to join the club. He waited in free agency for a while and ended up signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a one-year deal worth $25 million with an option for the 2025 season.
He signed late and it translated to a not-so-great performance on the field. He was demoted to the bullpen and Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick recently called the decision to sign Montgomery a "horrible decision."
Things could've gone differently, but the New York Post's Jon Heyman confirmed once again that he didn't want to come to Boston.
"I know that he had said that he would've been willing to go to Boston, but look, the Red Sox offered a four-year deal," Heyman said. "He didn't even counter it. So, the reality is that he did not want to go to Boston. For whatever reason, I don't think he thought they were going to contend, and in the end, they contended for a while.
If Montgomery had joined Boston when it offered the four-year deal, maybe things would've turned out differently for him and the Red Sox.
