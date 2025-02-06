Inside The Red Sox

Predicting Last-Second Destinations For Top Ex-Red Sox Free Agents

Where will the former Red Sox stars go?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 22, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox are a team that is trending in the right direction with Spring Training now under one week from kicking off.

Boston gave its starting rotation a massive face-lift with the additions of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. The Red Sox are loaded with exciting, young talent all throughout the roster and even have the top farm system in baseball. Things are looking up.

With Spring Training quickly approaching, there still are a lot of players looking for new homes right now, including former members for Boston.

Here are predictions for where the top remaining ex-Red Sox free agents will sign:

Kenley Jansen - Closer
Jansen spent the last two years in Boston and still somehow is available in free agency. He had a 3.29 ERA in 54 outings last year and is 53 saves away from 500 for his career. He should find an opportunity soon. A contender like the Philadelphia Phillies comes to mind. They brought in Jordan Romano, but he had a tough 2024 season.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies

Nick Pivetta - Starting Pitcher
Pivetta's market certainly has been negatively impacted by turning down the qualifying offer. He has draft compensation attached to him but is coming off a season in which he logged a 4.14 ERA in 27 total appearances, including 26 starts. A team will take a chance on him and it's only a matter of when at this point. One team that comes to mind is the Cincinnati Reds. They've been somewhat aggressive lately and even reportedly had an interest in trading for Luis Robert Jr.

Prediction: Cincinnati Reds

JD Martinez - Designated Hitter
Martinez certainly can still hit and help a team, He had 16 home runs and 69 RBIs last year as a member of the New York Mets. He was also loved in the clubhouse and relied upon to help hitters out throughout the season. A reunion could make sense.

Prediction: New York Mets

More MLB: Red Sox Blockbuster Idea Called Something Boston Fans 'Dream' About

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News