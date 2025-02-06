Predicting Last-Second Destinations For Top Ex-Red Sox Free Agents
The Boston Red Sox are a team that is trending in the right direction with Spring Training now under one week from kicking off.
Boston gave its starting rotation a massive face-lift with the additions of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. The Red Sox are loaded with exciting, young talent all throughout the roster and even have the top farm system in baseball. Things are looking up.
With Spring Training quickly approaching, there still are a lot of players looking for new homes right now, including former members for Boston.
Here are predictions for where the top remaining ex-Red Sox free agents will sign:
Kenley Jansen - Closer
Jansen spent the last two years in Boston and still somehow is available in free agency. He had a 3.29 ERA in 54 outings last year and is 53 saves away from 500 for his career. He should find an opportunity soon. A contender like the Philadelphia Phillies comes to mind. They brought in Jordan Romano, but he had a tough 2024 season.
Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies
Nick Pivetta - Starting Pitcher
Pivetta's market certainly has been negatively impacted by turning down the qualifying offer. He has draft compensation attached to him but is coming off a season in which he logged a 4.14 ERA in 27 total appearances, including 26 starts. A team will take a chance on him and it's only a matter of when at this point. One team that comes to mind is the Cincinnati Reds. They've been somewhat aggressive lately and even reportedly had an interest in trading for Luis Robert Jr.
Prediction: Cincinnati Reds
JD Martinez - Designated Hitter
Martinez certainly can still hit and help a team, He had 16 home runs and 69 RBIs last year as a member of the New York Mets. He was also loved in the clubhouse and relied upon to help hitters out throughout the season. A reunion could make sense.
Prediction: New York Mets
