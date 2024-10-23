Projected $6 Million All-Star Could Be Red Sox's Most Realistic Closer Option
The bullpen simply cannot be the downfall of the Boston Red Sox again in 2025.
After putting themselves in playoff position at the All-Star break, the Red Sox completely imploded in late July and August. And their bullpen was likely the biggest culprit, blowing 18 of 32 save opportunities in the second half and carrying an ERA over a run higher than any other team's bullpen.
With Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin both heading to free agency, the Red Sox could require a bullpen overhaul. There are several interesting closer options in house, including rehabbing veteran Liam Hendriks and exciting rookie Justin Slaten, but nobody is a sure thing.
With that in mind, the Red Sox could go out in free agency and explore adding another top-tier closer. But closers have become an overpriced commodity in recent years, and the market is somewhat thin on quality relief options this year.
However, there's one name that makes perfect sense for the Red Sox. Boston should be all over Texas Rangers All-Star Kirby Yates, who had a 1.17 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings of work in his resurgent 2024 season.
The selling point for Yates is clear, and it's quite literally... the selling point. At 38 years old in 2025, Yates won't expect to make a massive salary on his next deal, which could also end up being his last. Spotrac currently projects him for a one-year contract worth $6 million, even after his brilliant season.
By no means should the Red Sox be cheap this winter, but signing a relatively cheap closer would allow them to splurge more on starting pitching and/or right-handed hitting. The goal should not be to do the bare minimum to make the playoffs, but to build a roster capable of winning a championship.
Yates can be a vital cog in a championship team, as he's demonstrated at various points through his up-and-down career. He seems to be aging extremely well, and the Red Sox should make it a goal to extract the last of the quality innings he has to offer as a big-league reliever.
