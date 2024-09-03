Recently Cut Red Sox Fan-Favorite DFA'd By Reds; Should Boston Re-Acquire?
The Boston Red Sox have a chance to reunite with a player they designated for assignment only a few weeks ago.
When Boston DFA’d first baseman Dominic Smith in mid-August, the move was met with mixed reviews (at best) from Red Sox Nation. No one was arguing that Triston Casas should not return to the lineup, but surely Boston could have found a way to shuffle its roster and keep Smith around?
There were even fears that the rival New York Yankees would swoop in and sign Smith. He ultimately signed with the Cincinnati Reds but was shortly thereafter DFA’d by Cincinnati, reports on Monday indicated.
Smith was a fan-favorite in Boston both for his clutch hitting and his willingness to take the mound occasionally for some entertaining (and not altogether ineffective) cameo relief pitching.
Smith’s presence in the youthful Red Sox clubhouse was an asset that was expected to be sorely missed after his departure, and those expectations have in a way been fulfilled.
In a hilarious post on X reacting to Smith’s DFA by the Reds, one Red Sox fan pointed to Boston’s struggles since parting ways with Smith.
“Red Sox are 7-9 since they DFA’d Dom Smith,” X user @FenwayAttendee said. “Rectify your mistake if you want to make the playoffs Red Sox.”
All jokes aside, should Boston seriously consider bringing Smith back? There very well may be more reasons for than against.
