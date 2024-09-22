Red Sox $10 Million Star Expected To Be 'Shut Down,' Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox have dealt with plenty of injuries this season.
Boston was hoping to get healthier in the second half of the season and make a run at a playoff spot, but things haven't worked out in the team's favor. Now, the Red Sox have just a few games left, and they won't be in the postseason.
There's a lot to like about the team heading into 2025, but there is some level of disappointment with how the season is ending after months of success. The Red Sox should be better next year though and one player who will play a major role is star closer Liam Hendriks.
He has been recovering this season from Tommy John surgery and was hoping to get back on the mound in a big league game this summer. It sounds like that may not happen anymore, according to the Boston Herald's Mac Cerullo.
"Liam Hendriks has worked tirelessly all year towards being able to pitch in 2024, but a recent setback slowed his progress and threw his prospects for a return into doubt," Cerullo said. "Now the season is almost over, and time is almost up.
"Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Friday that the right-hander still hasn’t started playing catch since receiving a cortisone shot on Monday, and they are nearing a point where they’ll have to start looking ahead to 2025. 'Basically, where we’re at right now, we’ll probably shut him down,' (Red Sox manager Alex Cora) said. 'We’ve got nine games in the regular season, so it’s going to be hard to get him going again.'"
Although it's unfortunate that it seems like Hendriks won't be taking the hill at Fenway Park this season, he will see plenty of action in 2025.
