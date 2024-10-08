Red Sox $18.75 Million Veteran Predicted To Change Roles In 2025
The Boston Red Sox have a few holes to fill this winter if they want to earn a playoff spot in 2025.
One of the most pressing issues Boston is going to need to address is the bullpen. The Red Sox's bullpen finished the 2024 season with the 24th-ranked bullpen ERA in baseball at 4.39.
Boston's bullpen did have some bright spots, but two of them could end up leaving this winter in Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin. Both will be free agents this winter, and it's too early to know if either will return. Jansen seems like a near guarantee to leave while there is a higher chance of a reunion with Martin.
The Red Sox will need to figure out ways to improve the bullpen and one internal option that was floated is veteran pitcher Garrett Whitlock by MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"After missing all of 2024 due to right elbow surgery, Lucas Giolito is certain to exercise his player option and join (Tanner Houck), (Brayan Bello), and (Kutter Crawford) in the rotation," Browne said. "And his veteran presence will be needed, assuming Nick Pivetta won’t return in free agency. If the Red Sox acquire a starter, as posed in the first question, where does that leave Whitlock, who is also coming off right elbow surgery?
"The guess here is that Whitlock will move back to the bullpen, which should erase some of the durability issues he’s had in recent years. In interviews during the final weekend of the season, Whitlock expressed an openness to do whatever the medical staff thinks will keep him the healthiest."
Whitlock unfortunately has dealt with a plethora of injuries over the last few years. Browne certainly is right that a move back to the bullpen would make a lot of sense. Hopefully, less innings could keep him on the field. Plus, when he has been in the bullpen, he has been an important weapon for Boston. It seems like a move back to the bullpen could solve his problems and Boston's.
