Red Sox 2023 Draft Pick Named Biggest Breakout Prospect: 'Advanced Hit Tool'
The Boston Red Sox farm system keeps getting better.
Much has been written about the prospects at the top of Boston’s talent board, but the Red Sox have a lot to be excited about concerning players outside of their consensus top 20.
22-year-old second baseman/outfielder prospect Kristian Campbell was named Boston’s biggest breakout prospect of the 2024 season by Bleacher Report on Saturday. Campbell currently ranks at No. 30 on the Red Sox prospect list, according to MLB.com, but he’s trending upward.
“Campbell hit .376/.484/.549 as a draft-eligible sophomore at Georgia Tech before the Red Sox took him in the fourth round of the 2023 draft, and his advanced hit tool has him flying up prospect rankings,” Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter said.
“He was sent to High-A for his first full professional season and earned a midseason promotion to Double-A, hitting a combined .344/.449/.553 with 29 doubles, 12 home runs, 53 RBI and 17 steals in 86 games. He also played in the Futures Game.”
Boston reportedly worked on swing changes with Campbell after drafting him, and the results have been promising.
Campbell's future position at the Major League level is still to be determined, as he’s been linked to left field in addition to his current status as a second baseman and center fielder prospect.
