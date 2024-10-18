Red Sox 2024 Breakout Star Named 'Most Likely' Offseason Trade Candidate
The Boston Red Sox have more talent than they know what to do with. A trade of some sort feels like a near-guarantee this winter.
There are two types of players in particular of which the Red Sox have a current surplus: left-handed hitters and outfielders. It's often said that a team can never have too many good hitters, but at the same time, there are only three outfield spots to use in a lineup, plus the designated hitter.
As much as the Red Sox might like to keep everybody, it makes almost too much sense to trade a left-handed outfielder. The question then becomes which outfielder draws the short straw to get dealt to another club.
No one can be certain until a trade happens what the Red Sox are thinking, but it's not too early to make an educated guess. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report named starting right fielder Wilyer Abreu as the most likely trade candidate on the entire Red Sox roster this winter.
"Abreu is only 25 and his club control runs through 2029," Rymer said. "He's a valuable asset just on those terms, which is to say nothing of how he had a solid .781 OPS and outstanding defensive metrics as a rookie this season."
Rymer also named the Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, and Cleveland Guardians as three potential fits for Abreu in hypothetical trades.
Abreu has been sensational for the Red Sox since coming over in the Christian Vázquez trade in 2022. He came into his own as a two-way star as a rookie, leading all American League rookies with at least 400 plate appearances in slugging and OPS while tying for the big-league lead in outs above average for right fielders.
Saying goodbye to a player of Abreu's caliber is never easy, but it might prove necessary. The Red Sox have a real opportunity to make their first playoff run in four years, but it will take more starting pitching to get there. Abreu could be the trade chip that lands them a stud in the 2025 rotation.
