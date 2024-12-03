Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox 24-Year-Old Slugger Called Boston's Top Potential Trade Piece

Could a shocking blockbuster on the way for Boston involving the slugger?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 24, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; An image outside Fenway Park on an empty Jersey Street before the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Could the Boston Red Sox trade away a piece of the team's young core?

Boston may not have made the playoffs in a few years, but it has done a great job in building up its core through the minor leagues. The Red Sox now seem to be right at the crossroads. If they add some firepower this offseason, there's no reason for the team not to make the playoffs in 2025.

The Red Sox certainly will use free agency as a tool to improve the organization, but the trade market is also expected to heat up. Boston has too many left-handed bats in the lineup and needs to add some right-handed pop and frontline pitching.

This has led to a lot of speculation and rumors and even some chatter about first baseman Triston Casas' future with the organization. There has been talk about moving Rafael Devers off third base which could end up making Casas expendable.

Hopefully, that doesn't happen as he's just 24 years old and is cost-controlled for the foreseeable future, but MLB.com's Mark Feinsand called him Boston's top potential trade chip.

"Red Sox: Triston Casas, (first baseman)," Feinsand said. "Boston has a glut of left-handed hitters, so dealing the 24-year-old first baseman to acquire pitching might be part of the offseason plan. Some have speculated that Rafael Devers might move to first base at some point, so perhaps the Red Sox add a third baseman, move Devers across the diamond and use Casas as trade bait to acquire pitching help."

If Casas actually is available, he could bring a huge haul back to Boston. But, a move may not be worth it unless the Red Sox have something else up their sleeve.

