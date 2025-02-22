Red Sox 28-Year-Old 'In Doubt' For Opening Day: Insider
The Boston Red Sox have kicked off Spring Training action and it's going to be a sprint until Opening Day in March.
Boston is just about one month away from beginning the 2025 Major League Baseball season but it sounds like the club unfortunately may be without the services of a starter once the season begins. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared that Kutter Crawford is "in doubt" for Opening Day.
"Cora said Crawford’s status for Opening Day is in doubt," Cotillo said. "(Brayan Bello) is still behind, too. For now, only starters getting into games are (Garrett Crochet), (Tanner Houck) and eventually (Walker Buehler). (Zach Penrod) will be 'out a while' but no surgery on the table for now."
This is unfortunate news for Boston. The Red Sox have a surplus of starting pitchers right now and still should be set, but it's just another sign of why it's important to have solid depth. The Red Sox have six starters who should play a big role for the team in 2025 in Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Crawford.
Some wondered if the Red Sox would consider a six-man rotation in 2025. With injuries already popping up, it doesn't sound like the club will have to worry about that question to kick off the season. When everyone is healthy, it would make sense to consider a six-man rotation to hopefully keep everyone healthy throughout the campaign.
More MLB: 8-Time All-Star Would’ve Approved Red Sox Blockbuster Trade: Insider