Red Sox 31-HR Slugger Predicted To Leave Boston For Two-Year Deal With Royals
One doesn't typically think of the Kansas City Royals as one of the Boston Red Sox's chief rivals, but that could change in the coming seasons.
After nearly a decade of incompetence, the Royals were surprisingly excellent in 2024, going from 56 to 86 wins in just one season and making their first playoff berth since 2015. Kansas City played six spirited games with Boston this year, many of which were decided by just one or two runs.
With superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. leading the charge, Kansas City looks to be a factor in the American League playoff picture for many years to come. And they could really spark the rivalry with Boston if they steal away the Red Sox's home run leader in free agency this year.
Tyler O'Neill had an excellent season with the Red Sox after arriving via trade with the St. Louis Cardinals last december. Jack Oliver of Jomboy Media, better known as "Jolly Olive," recently predicted that O'Neill would sign in Kansas City on a two-year deal this winter.
"Tyler O'Neill, I have him going back to Missouri but for the Royals this time, for two big reasons," Oliver said.
"One, the Royals were very bad against left-handed pitchers last year... I don't know if you're seen O'Neill's lefty-righty splits; they are absurd. He had a .693 OPS against lefties and a 1.180 against righties."
"And then their outfield offensive production was not good and O'Neill hit 20 home runs last year. You just hope that he doesn't get injured."
O'Neill, 29, still was limited to 113 games this season while making three trips to the injured list, but he did the most with the time he was able to play. His 31 home runs led the Red Sox and were the second-most of any season of his career, and he finished with an excellent .854 OPS.
Because the Red Sox have a backlog of talented outfielders, re-signing O'Neill may not be a top priority, even though Boston is short on right-handed power hitters. But if they're going to lose him, there are likely several places they would rather see him sign over a Royals squad that appears to be on the rise.
