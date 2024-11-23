Red Sox $32 Million All-Star Predicted To Dump Boston For Dodgers
The Boston Red Sox’s bullpen certainly will look different in 2025.
Boston needs to make changes because of the fact that the club finished 24th in Major League Baseball in bullpen ERA in the regular season at 4.39. The Red Sox clearly need to add more firepower but also could lose bright spots.
All-Star closer Kenley Jansen certainly was a good piece for Boston in 2024 and logged a 3.29 ERA and had a 62-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 54 2/3 innings pitched. Boston made the right move by signing him to a two-year, $32 million deal but it is up now and he’s a free agent again.
It has been widely speculated that Jansen is going to leave Boston this winter. That seems like the most likely outcome and FanSided’s Zach Pressnell predicted that it will become a reality and Jansen will end up signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“The Boston Red Sox are heading towards a new era of Red Sox baseball, and this is going to come at the cost of some of their veterans,” Pressnell said. “One of the veterans who's absolutely on his way out the door is the future Hall of Famer closer Kenley Jansen…
“Moving on from Jansen is going to be one of the more obvious moves that Boston makes. Whether they land Scott or not, the Red Sox closer in 2025 won't be Jansen. It's more likely that Jansen signs a one-year deal with another team to either be their closer or the setup man. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to a reunion.”
Jansen provided the Red Sox with the dependable arm that the team needed from a closer over the last two years but sadly he likely will be leaving this winter.
More MLB: Polarizing Ex-Red Sox Spark Plug Predicted To Sign With Marlins